Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 84,054 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,054 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.46% of NETGEAR worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in NETGEAR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

