Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Cinemark worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

