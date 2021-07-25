Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Hamilton Lane worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 379,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 439.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 275,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

HLNE stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

