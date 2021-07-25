NVR, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $96.76 Per Share (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $96.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $95.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,130.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,857.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,658.00 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 130.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in NVR by 2.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

