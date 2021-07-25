O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,963 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.05% of O-I Glass worth $24,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.37 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

