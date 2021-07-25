O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of O-I Glass worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OI. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE OI opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

