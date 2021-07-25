Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0670 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $100.43 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

