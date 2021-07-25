Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $6.58 million and $98,533.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00817602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

