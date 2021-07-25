ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $727,168.99 and $2,989.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 46% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,496.70 or 0.99900604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00032918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00051193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000772 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009583 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.