OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OFG Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $21.91 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 209,943 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.