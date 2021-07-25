OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $145,647.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00823462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,867,581 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.