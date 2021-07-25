Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208,648 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $261.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.