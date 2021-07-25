OMG Network Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. OMG Network has a market cap of $565.66 million and approximately $174.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00010524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00266777 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.