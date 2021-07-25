Omni (OMNI) One Day Volume Tops $678.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00010655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.05 million and $678.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00365481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,242 coins and its circulating supply is 562,926 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

