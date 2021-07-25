One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 1,043,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

