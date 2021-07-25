One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,708 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,910,000 after purchasing an additional 769,257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,620,000 after purchasing an additional 433,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 419,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,485,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.51.

