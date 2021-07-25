One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,516 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 4.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 639,741 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,507.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 517,795 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,202,000 after buying an additional 409,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 651.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,983,000 after buying an additional 335,493 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,452. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.