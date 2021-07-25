One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 344.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 0.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.55. 488,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $122.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.