One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $18,326,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,023,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 207.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 105,609 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,806,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,741. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38.

