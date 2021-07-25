One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 7,615,719 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

