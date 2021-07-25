One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.47. 303,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,371. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

