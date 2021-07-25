One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 792,878 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000.

IGLB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. 728,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.35. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

