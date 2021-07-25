Ontology Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $603.87 million and $87.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001067 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00031863 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00239234 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00033534 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,727,426 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

