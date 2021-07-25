Opacity (OPCT) Price Up 21.1% This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Opacity has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $70,948.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00049048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.11 or 0.00824220 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

