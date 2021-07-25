Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $73,260.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00817647 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

