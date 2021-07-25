OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report $457.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $454.90 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,348,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in OPKO Health by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

