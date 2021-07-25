Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 67,314 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Murphy Oil worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $254,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

