Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,104,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $243,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,662,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $586,737,000 after acquiring an additional 168,359 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $220.15 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

