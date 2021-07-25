Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,366 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

