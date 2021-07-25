Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $209.53 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.21 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.