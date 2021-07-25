Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

