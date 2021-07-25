Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $158.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

