Oppenheimer Comments on Dover Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.