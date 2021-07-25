Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of INTA stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,050. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $33.26.
Intapp Company Profile
See Also: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.