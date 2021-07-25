Oppenheimer Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 858,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,658,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

