OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Tops $33,712.83

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $33,712.83 and approximately $52,638.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 77.9% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00129759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00143225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.15 or 0.99726786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00874644 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

