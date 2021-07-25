Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

ORCL stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.69. 12,680,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,882,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

