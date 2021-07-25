Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 28,418 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.