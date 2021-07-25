OracleChain (OCT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $34,645.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a market cap of $337,128.77 and approximately $34,645.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00119284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00137957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,316.51 or 0.99362621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00860082 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

