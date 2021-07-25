Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $293,601.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $5.23 or 0.00015167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00817647 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

