OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.02). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.71 million, a PE ratio of -161.12 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

