Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.65 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $351.90 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 541,500,270 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

