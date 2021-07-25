O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.56.

ORLY traded up $11.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $620.92. The stock had a trading volume of 276,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,737. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.