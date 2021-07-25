Origin Dollar Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $9,040.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00142201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,387.48 or 1.00104413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00876360 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

