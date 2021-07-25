Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $255.13 million and $71.06 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00821750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,300,060 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

