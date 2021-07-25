OriginTrail Achieves Market Cap of $83.13 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $83.13 million and $825,617.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00048951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.00821155 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,950,422 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

