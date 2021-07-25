Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 4.45% of Orthofix Medical worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,110,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $38.21. 61,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $747.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

