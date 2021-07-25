OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.39% of OSI Systems worth $41,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.48 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.79.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

