OST (OST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37,638.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $37,638.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.00814649 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars.

