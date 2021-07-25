Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Owens & Minor worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

